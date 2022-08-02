A public hearing on the proposed realignment of U.S. Highway 380 west of Hunt County is scheduled this evening.
The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting both virtual and in person sessions for the project. The in person meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. today in the cafeteria of Princeton High School, 1000 East Princeton Drive in Princeton. The virtual public hearing will be posted at https://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380Princeton starting at 5:30 p.m. today and remaining online through Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. While not a live event the materials will be available to be viewed at any time during the period.
TxDOT is proposing a new location freeway for Highway 380 from FM 1827 to CR 560 in the cities of McKinney, Princeton and Farmersville in Collin County. The approximately 11.8-mile proposed project includes a new location freeway north of the city of Princeton from west of CR 337 to east of CR 458, and a reconstruction and widening of the existing roadway from FM 1827 to west of CR 337 and east of CR 458 to CR 560. The proposed project crossing Lavon Lake includes the reconstruction of the existing highway and the addition of frontage roads.
The existing roadway includes four to six mainlanes with turn lanes, limited sidewalks, and no bicycle accommodations. The proposed facility would be constructed mostly on new location within a proposed 344 to 400-foot right of way as an eight to 10-lane divided freeway with 12-foot main lanes, auxiliary lanes, and ramps, and 10-foot outside and 15-foot inside shoulders. The proposed project would also include continuous, one-way frontage roads with two, 12-foot lanes with raised curbs and continuous 10-foot shared-use paths on both sides of the facility. The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way and potential displacement of residences and commercial structures.
TxDOT completed an expansion project of U.S. Highway 380 in Hunt County during the summer of 2013.
The job of widening the highway from two to four lanes through Hunt County began in the fall of 2007. Business Highway 380, where it passed through Floyd, was abandoned in favor of a new path for the highway around the city.
