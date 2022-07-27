Once again the fire departments in Hunt County have spent the day racing to handle grass and wild fires, with at least some having been started as controlled burns which have rapidly spread out of control due to the extreme drought conditions, triple digit temperatures and gusting winds.
Hunt County and in fact every county in the northern part of Texas are under bans on outdoor burning. Hunt County’s ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
The Hunt County Fire Marshal's Office has indicated it no longer is offering warnings to those found violating the ban and is issuing citations for each occurrence.
