Once again, even with today’s scattered precipitation, Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning.
In fact the Texas A&M Forest Service reports that as of this morning, 215 Texas counties and all of Northeast Texas — with the exception of Franklin County — were under burn bans, due to the severe to extreme drought conditions across the region.
Hunt County’s ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is likely to review the status of the ban when it meets in regular session next Tuesday.
