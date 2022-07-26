WOLFE CITY -- On Friday, three jars were filled with soil collected about half a mile out from downtown Wolfe City, near the historical marker that indicates where the old Blanton School once stood.
Those three jars were filled as part of a ceremony commemorating something that should have never happened – the racial terror murder of George Lindley, which took place 133 years ago today in Wolfe City, on July 26, 1889.
On that night, five or six white men who were angry about a local brickyard hiring black workers raided the workers' camp, took Lindley from his tent and dragged him about half a mile away to whip him in an attempt to frighten the other black workers away. But, before the mob could complete their torture of Lindley, he managed to break free and attempted to run away. He was then shot.
Of Lindley's abductors, only four of their names could be found by the Herald-Banner in clips from newspapers published in late July/early August 1889. The Dallas Morning News mentioned two defendants, a Dick Elain and a John Rambo, who testified before Magistrate C. L. Elder and explained the “animosity” felt by some “displaced white laborers” and how it was their intention to use Lindley as an example to frighten off the other black workers. In the same story, it was reported that Lindley, after he broke free, was first “fired upon” by a W. P. Mills and then shot in the head by a Dave Lorance.
Of those four conspirators, only the two who shot at Lindley were reported to have received consequences of any kind, with Mills' bail set at $12,000 and Lorance's set at $10,000, according to the Fort Worth Daily Gazette.
This past Friday, members of the Hunt County community crowded into Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in memory of Lindley and to collect soil to be part of the Equal Justice Initiative's (EJI) memorial project, in which jars of earth taken from sites of racial terror are displayed at the Legacy Museum, which is at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. One of the Lindley jars will be added to one of the exhibits in Montgomery, and the other two will be put on display at locations in Wolfe City and Greenville, respectively.
“Through their efforts, EJI works to confront our nation's history of racial injustice,” said Roz Lane of Greenville's Corporation for Cultural Diversity. “If you ever get a chance, visit EJI's memorial in Montgomery. It's a lot like visiting the Holocaust Museum in Dallas, where afterwards you just go into the meditation room and cry.”
Of EJI's activities, Lane also made a point of explaining that the group is also active in current racial injustice issues.
“They have a team of about two dozen lawyers who work to get the wrongly incarcerated out of jail. It's a lot like the Innocence Project,” Lane added.
The gathering also attracted multiple city and county officials, including Wolfe City Mayor Sharion Scott, who read a proclamation in which it was acknowledged that Lindley was murdered simply for having a job.
“It's something that's hard to understand,” Scott said. “But, it's still important to remember that it happened, even though it's something that should have never happened.”
Also in attendance at the ceremony was a living relative of George Lindley–a great-great-nephew, Dwight Bogard.
“Yes. I'm related to him through my mother's side,” Bogard said. “It was a long time ago, but I'm glad to see that they're doing this now.”
