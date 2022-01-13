More than 130 years later, a crowd gathered Tuesday to pay their respects for a Greenville man who was the victim of an unjust lynching.
In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Corporation for Cultural Diversity of Greenville conducted a soil collection ceremony for Thomas Peddy, a victim of racial violence who was lynched in downtown Greenville on Jan. 11, 1885.
Dan Perkins with the Corporation for Cultural Diversity noted Peddy’s death occurred after he was alleged to have raped a white woman. Perkins said despite the courts in Hunt County being open and operating on the day of the attack, Peddy was killed when a mob of more than 200 people captured him before any charges had been filed or before an investigation had commenced.
“Thomas Peddy, like many other African-Americans, was denied due process,” Perkins said. And Peddy was not the only individual who fell victim to the same travesty.
“Thomas Peddy was one of at least three African-Americans who were victims of racial terror lynchings in Hunt County between 1871 and 1950,” Perkins said.
The Corporation’s Roselyn Lane explained the procedure for the ceremony. A table held two large jars, each containing Peddy’s name, as well as a container that, Lane said, was filled with soil collected from the Sabine River bottoms a short distance away, where the hanging reportedly occurred.
Each speaker during the ceremony added a scoop of the soil to the jars, one of which would be saved by the Equal Justice Initiative and the other at a museum.
“There will be two more soil collection ceremonies in the future,” Lane said. “Hopefully we will be able to double and triple the participation.”
The event had originally been planned one year ago but was rescheduled.
The Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project partners with community coalitions to memorialize documented victims of racial violence throughout history and foster meaningful dialogue about race and justice today. The Community Soil Collection Project gathers soil at lynching sites for display in exhibits bearing victims’ names.
Additional information is available online at
https://eji.org/projects/community-remembrance-project/
