November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and Remember For Me, the local Alzheimer’s caregiver support and education organization, has scheduled its annual GoPurple rally.
This year’s event is scheduled for noon Friday on the south side of the Hunt County Courthouse.
Remember For Me also intends to honor former State Rep. Dan Flynn during the rally. Flynn was a significant supporter of Remember For Me.
The Go Purple rally not only serves as a time to remember those who have been lost to Alzheimer’s disease but is also a salute to caregivers who help loved ones through their daily struggles with the disease.
The rally seeks to emphasize how caregivers are not alone in their daily battle as Alzheimer’s causes a loved one to slowly drift away. GoPurple aims to provide both information and encouragement.
Remember for Me is a non-profit organization benefiting Hunt County residents who are caring for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. All funds raised by the agency stay in Hunt County.
Remember For Me offers a caregiver support group in Greenville for all current and past caregivers to share and support one another and is working to provide education and awareness in the community at large. Remember For Me also offers respite care as well as light housekeeping and lawn care.
Those wanting additional information can call 903-413-0525 or email rememberformealz@gmail.com
