Forty caregivers who work with loved ones or patients struggling with Alzheimer’s were invited to Tuesday’s Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon at the Texan Theater, presented by Hunt County area Alzheimer’s awareness and support organization Remember for Me.
The attendees, some of whom came dressed in purple (the organization’s color), received information and encouragement along with their meal.
At the luncheon, Remember For Me co-founder Julie Horn reminded the audience of the various services that Remember For Me offers, which include respite care and lawn mowing/light housekeeping, monthly support groups in Greenville, and a series of educational seminars scheduled for this summer.
Respite care gives caregivers up to six hours of relief per month, which can be taken all at once or spread out. Caregivers wishing to take advantage of respite care will need to apply for it and can contact RFM by phone at 903-413-0525 or email at rememberformealz@gmail.com.
As for the lawn care and light housekeeping, caregivers are asked to simply make members of RFM aware of their needs to see if a plan of assistance can be arranged.
RFM also plans to host its series of seminars at Highland Terrace Baptist Church, scheduled for June 12, June 22, July 10 and July 20.
Collectively titled, “Alzheimer’s: The Known & Unknown,” the series will deal with different aspects of the disease and possible ways to help manage it – even though there is, so far, no known cure.
“We hope to have as one of our speakers, a woman who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, herself, who will speak to us about life after diagnosis,” Horn said. “We will also have presentations over things like legal issues and power of attorney, and nutrition, which is very important, because as I always say, ‘Happy gut, happy mind.”
In addition to the meal and information, caregivers were given tokens of appreciation and were treated to a performance by Greenville singer-songwriter (and physician) Matt Koger, who cheered the crowd with a few of his own original, humorous songs about life in Hunt County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.