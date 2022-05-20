The current school year still has about a week left, but registration is already underway for the upcoming Tools For School event.
Online registration began May 16 and continues until May 28. There will be no additional registration offered. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3lfKnol.
Tools For School is expected to assist students in grades Kindergarten through sixth grade for the 2022-2023 school year.
The annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street. in Greenville.
Parents and guardians will receive a confirmation email from Google Forms that will include additional details.
Those wanting additional information can e-mail Kristi@tools-for-school.org.
Tools for School, Inc. (TFS) is a non-profit organization located in Greenville, Texas. Each year, they provide backpacks for K-6th grade students full of school supplies.
