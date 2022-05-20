Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Near record high temperatures. High 93F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.