Greenville residents interested in receiving free in-depth training in fire prevention, first aid, general emergency response and other related topics have until Friday, Sept. 1 to sign up for the upcoming session of the Greenville Citizens’ Fire Academy.
Starting Sept. 7, and continuing with one weekly three-hour class every Thursday evening through Nov. 30, the 12-week program will provide those who enroll with knowledge of the various roles and responsibilities that firefighters have, as well as training that includes:
• Fire extinguisher use;
• CPR, AED and first aide certification;
• Fire prevention at home and the workplace;
• Developing a fire escape plan, and;
• A six-hour “play day” in which participants will get to use the “jaws of life” on a donated car, go on a simulated search and rescue missions, and go on “ride-outs” with the firefighters to watch them in action.
“Growing up as the daughter of one of Greenville’s fire chiefs, I took the class because I thought it would be interesting to learn about some of the things that my daddy did as a firefighter,” said Cheree Thompson, who took the course in 2017. “After taking the class, I cannot begin to tell you how amazed I was by the amount of skill, training and dedication our firefighters must have to do what they do.
“I believe everyone, young adults or seniors, should take this class,” Thompson added. “You will come away with an understanding of the brotherhood that you hear about. As a taxpayer here in Greenville, we are so fortunate to have the caliber of firefighters that we do protecting our city every day.”
The classes are to meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays with no class on Thanksgiving. Participants need to be at least 18 years old.
Applications can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/5cpdz6z4 or picked up at Greenville Fire-Rescue’s administration building at 2603 Templeton St.
“Upon completion of the program, we hope that the participants will take their new-found knowledge and the safety skills they have learned into the community and share it with friends, family, and co-workers,” Greenville Fire Chief Jeremy Powell said.
“Through sharing this, we hope to foster a better understanding of our duties, responsibilities, and capabilities to serve the community and make Greenville a safer place to live, work and play,” Powell added.
