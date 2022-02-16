Those who have a pet peeve about misspellings or who have trouble letting others get away with using words incorrectly have until the end of the week to sign up and compete in the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation’s 9th Annual Adult Spelling Bee.
Each year, Greenville area residents dust off their dictionaries and thesauruses (or thesauri) and competed to raise money for the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation (or GEEF), a nonprofit organization that provides teacher grants for educational opportunities that aren’t otherwise funded by the state or city.
In years’ past, funds raised through the spelling bee have been used to award grants to teachers for things ranging from new solid state hard drives to upgrade a classroom set of laptops to chicken egg incubators for a hands-on farming experience for kindergarteners.
The deadline to register a team for the bee is this Friday. To register or become a sponsor, contact Greenville ISD’s director of community relations, Amy Wade, at 903-408-4427 or by email at wadea@greenvilleisd.com
For those who have never been to one of the GEEF adult spelling bees, the competition involves teams of three, each of which comes up with a name that contains a bee or spelling pun, and the teams will often dress up in entertaining costumes that fit the pun.
"Bee Innovative is the theme, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Innovation First International again this year," said GEEF Treasurer Penni Perkins. "They are hosting the event and have been such generous supporters of GEEF and the school district for many years."
This year’s spelling bee will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Innovation First, which is located at 6725 W. FM 1570 in Greenville. The competition will include a dinner.
Prices for tickets and sponsorships are as follows:
• Attendee - Single - $50;
• Worker Bee - $150
Team entry (includes a meal for each team member);
• The Hive - $400
Reserved table for 8, name recognition;
• The Honeybee - $500
Reserved table for 8, team entry, name recognition;
• The Queen Bee - $1,000
Reserved table for 8, team entry, name recognition with logo displayed on an easel;
• The Bee Keeper - $2,500 or more
Reserved table for 8, team entry, name recognition with logo displayed on an easel.
Those donating $2,500 or more may specify the focus area of the grant funding, such as a specific campus or subject area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.