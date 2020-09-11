As of Thursday afternoon, only 11 spots remained for riders wishing to sign up to participate in Greenville’s 24th Annual Cotton Patch Challenge bike ride scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.
The deadline to register for the bike ride, which has a limit of 400 participants for social distancing purposes, is this Saturday.
“We set the deadline for Sept. 12 so that we’d have a week for final planning of the ride, depending on how many rider’s we had,” Cotton Patch Challenge ride chair John Clark told the Herald-Banner.
The ride, which caters to beginner and expert cyclists alike, is giving riders their choice of seven routes this year, ranging from a family-friendly 6- or 12-mile courses to the expert 61- or 74-mile treks. Seven rest stops will be set up to provide riders fluids, pre-packaged snacks, music and cheer squads for morale.
The ride will start at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 in the Hunt County Courthouse Square on Lee Street.
To help with social distancing during the ride cyclists will be directed to different zones, based on which route they’re taking, with at least 14 feet of space between rows. There will also be staggered start times for the different routes.
A component of the Cotton Patch Challenge that has been canceled this year is the Gravel Grinder, an off-road gravel bike ride that usually offers both 50k and 100k routes in North Greenville.
Despite the changes that have been made to the event as a precaution against COVID-19, the ride is still receiving a healthy amount of support from the community, as it is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Greenville and the non-profit organizations it supports.
“We greatly appreciate having Donaghe Buick GMC as a title sponsor, and we’d like to send a shout out to the city of Greenville for letting us use HOT (hotel/motel occupancy tax) funds,” Clark said.
Celebrate Media Group, the producers of the Celebrate Hunt County videos, also plan to film at the event.
