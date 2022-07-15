Hunt County residents have an opportunity later this month to attend an active shooter training course in Caddo Mills.
Registration for the program, scheduled July 23 at the Caddo Mills Church of Christ, 3001 State Highway 66 in Caddo Mills, closes this week.
Caddo Mills Police Department Lt. Jason Burns said the training was designed to help the public get ready in case such an incident occurs.
“It is a presentation to help help in the preparation and awareness of an active shooter,” Burns said.
He noted the instruction will mention but won’t deal primarily on aspects involving an active shooter incident that may occur at a school, adding that such training may be undertaken by Ramon Rodriguez, who served for six years as Greenville ISD's chief of police. He assumed his new position as director of security for the Caddo Mills ISD on July 1.
Burn said his session will be more on what anyone can do if they are faced with such a scenario in a church, business or other public location.
“This is about identification and awareness and what people could do in dealing with such a situation,” Burns said.
The training is free and is expected from 10 a.m. until noon. The church will supply sandwiches and chips for lunch. Registration is due by Friday and is available by signing up at the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/caddomillscoc.
