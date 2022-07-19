Hunt County and the surrounding area are included today under a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service.
A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute
to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding
today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires
to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has also listed Hunt County under an extreme fire danger today and the county remains under a ban on outdoor burning.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to be sunny and hot again this afternoon, with a high near 109 and a southwest wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The Red Flag Warning is scheduled to continue until midnight, but possibly could be extended as gusty winds are also in the forecast for Wednesday.
