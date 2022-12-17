More than 460 people found employment in Hunt County between October and November, and more people were on the job last month than during any November in the county’s history.
Still, job growth barely kept pace with the demand, resulting in only a slight dip in the county's unemployment rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Hunt County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.7% in November, a click below the 3.8% reported in October and September, according to TWC. It also was below the 4.1% rate recorded in November 2021.
Employers in Hunt County had work for 46,070 people last month, an increase of 465 positions over October. November 2022 showed an increase of 2,103 employees over the same month a year ago.
Those still seeking work totaled 1,781 in November, five fewer than in October and 112 fewer than in November 2021.
Hunt County’s civilian labor force was reported to be 47,851 people last month, 460 more than in October and an increase of 1,991 over November 2021.
The employment trends statewide look strong and continue to set records.
In November 2022, Texas added 33,600 jobs to reach more than 1.67 million, a new record. The Texas economy added 657,600 positions annually while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4 percent in November.
“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”
“Businesses continue to grow jobs in Texas thanks to the strength of the Texas economy, the diversity of industries investing here, and the best workforce in America," said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Texas works when Texans work, and I am proud that we've again hit a new historic high for total jobs.
