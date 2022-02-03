The public is invited to thank Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith upon his retirement.
A retirement celebration is scheduled for Smith, who has served more than 38 years in law enforcement, starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business Highway 69 in Greenville.
City Manager Summer Spurlock said Friday afternoon that Smith has decided to retire, with the retirement effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Assistant Chief William Cole will serve as acting chief upon Smith's retirement.
The Greenville City Council voted to name Smith as the chief in late March 2019. He previously had served as the assistant chief of police and held the title of interim chief upon the departure of former Chief Daniel Busken.
Smith was first employed by the City of Greenville Police Department on May 2, 1983 as a patrol officer. He received his intermediate police officer certification on May 23, 1987, and was promoted to sergeant in 1988. Scott received his advanced peace officer certification in 1990, his master peace officer certification in 1994, and was promoted to lieutenant in 1995. In 2004, Scott was promoted to assistant chief. He has served as an instructor, field training officer, negotiator, and investigator with the GPD.
Those wishing to attend the event are asked to contact Haleigh Landers by Feb. 14 by calling 903-457-0508 or by email at hlanders@ci.greenville.tx.us
