Motorists who drive U.S. 380 between Hunt County and the Dallas area may want to participate in a meeting early next month that will provide an update on the proposed realignment of the highway.
The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled both virtual and in-person public hearings on the plans. The in-person session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. March 2 on the Farmersville Campus of Collin College, 501 S. Collin Parkway in Farmersville.
The virtual public hearing will be posted at https://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380Farmersville starting at 5:30 p.m. March 2 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. March 17.
The TxDOT Dallas District office has proposed the new location realignment of the existing U.S. 380 roadway from CR 560 to CR 699/Hunt County Line south of Farmersville.
The proposed project would realign U.S. 380 on a new location a distance of approximately 7.6 miles. The existing U.S. 380 roadway would remain. The proposed new location realignment facility would be constructed as a six-lane divided roadway (three lanes in each direction separated by a median).
The proposed project would also include continuous, two to three lane one-way frontage roads with bicycle and pedestrian shared-use paths on both sides of the roadway. The proposed project would be constructed within a proposed ROW of approximately 270 to 542 feet wide.
The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional ROW and potentially displace three residences and five non-residential structures.
TxDOT is making big plans for U.S. 380, especially in Collin County, to adjust for rapid growth speeding east from the Metroplex.
In January, the agency announced plans to build a new segment of U.S. 380, from Coit Road in Dallas and the existing highway around the northern portion of McKinney, connecting back to the existing U.S. 380 near FM 1827, east of McKinney.
The announcement indicated that the proposed project would provide a new location, eight-lane, controlled-access freeway with two-lane, one-way frontage roads on each side, potentially displacing 22 residences and 35 businesses.
TxDOT completed an expansion project of U.S. 380 in Hunt County during the summer of 2013.
The job of widening the highway from two to four lanes through Hunt County began in the fall of 2007. Business U.S. 380, where it passed through Floyd, was abandoned in favor of a new path for the highway around the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.