Greenville and Hunt County are in line to welcome a new industry after the Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to grant a tax abatement for the company.
The commissioners hosted a public hearing during Tuesday’s regular session concerning the proposed tax abatement agreement with HP Hood LLC on the development of a dairy plant on property located at the corner of State Highway 66 and County Road 2100.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the plant would be built on the north side of the highway at the intersection of FM 1570.
The commissioners were scheduled to consider the tax abatement agreement under the same state legal code, that, Ray said, included the same terms as the county has offered to the past few industries coming to Greenville.
The commissioners were also set to vote on an economic development agreement with the company under Texas Tax Code Chapter 381, which, Ray said, provides refunds of certain taxes.
“We don’t often do those for the smaller projects,” Ray said, referring to those with investments of less than $50 million.
“This obviously is a much bigger project,” Ray said, noting the investment, described as a dairy and plant-based product processing facility, is expected to exceed $300 million.
HP Hood is an American dairy company based in Lynnfield, Mass., and founded in 1846 by Harvey Perley Hood. Recent company acquisitions by HP Hood have expanded its reach from predominantly New England to the broader United States and the company has an annual sales revenue of about $2.2 billion.
John Kelso of Greenville said he was very much in favor of the measure.
“Don’t delay this,” Kelso said, adding the City of Greenville and the Greenville ISD Board had already voted to approve the agreement.
“You are the last ones,” Kelso said. “We need this. It will be good for the city.”
Representatives with HP Hood and the Greenville Board of Development were also present during Tuesday’s meeting, but did not address the commissioners, who approved both agreements by unanimous votes.
