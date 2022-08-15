Although portions of Hunt County were fortunate enough this past week to receive their first significant precipitation so far this summer, the majority of the county did not get nearly so lucky.
All but one sliver of Hunt County remains under “exceptional” drought, and a ban on outdoor burning remains in place — a ban that is being violated routinely.
“The burn ban in countywide,” said Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill, who noted area fire departments are still battling multiple major fires as temperatures keep rising near or above triple digits each day.
“We’re probably seeing two or three fires per day,” Hill said. “We’re seeing two to three burn ban violations per day.”
Hill explained that with the grass as dry as it is, fires can start by using hay balers or even lawnmowers.
Despite the ban, people are making dangerous decisions about burning, Hill said.
“It is illegal to burn your couch. You are not able to burn your tires,” Hill said, which is in addition to violating the burn ban. “We’ve had many, many people get two or more violations at the same time.”
Welding is still permitted, he said, provided a spotter is on hand with materials needed to extinguish a fire if necessary.
Hunt County’s burn ban was implemented July 5 and prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
The Farmersville, Merit, Celeste, Nevada, Josephine and Blue Ridge fire departments, the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office dealt with a large fire Thursday off of Collin County Road 700, north of U.S. Highway 380 and just west of the Hunt/Collin county line.
The United States Drought Monitor reported Thursday afternoon that almost all of Hunt County was under Drought Level 4, an “exceptional” drought and the highest reading under the monitor. More than 29% of the State of Texas was under an “exceptional” drought as of this week, with almost 99% under some level of drought.
Readings under the monitor were taken Tuesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms crossed the region Tuesday, bringing some locations in the north and eastern sections of Hunt County with as much as three inches of rain. The rest of the county barely saw any precipitation. Majors Field, Greenville’s municipal airport, not recording a single drop.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index monitors soil moisture levels and indicates the potential for grass fires. — A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated. A reading of 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation. As of Friday morning, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 582 to 776, with a countywide average of 732.
