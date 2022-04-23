Two agencies that have helped countless Hunt County residents have merged to create a new ministry, which offers more options for assistance and counseling.
Representatives from Raffa Clinic and the Hope Center of Greenville hosted a special event Thursday evening at the Texan Theater, where they announced the Hope Center will join with the Raffa Clinic. The new organization will be known as Raffa.
Raffa Executive Director Threesa Roseberry Sadler said that although the name may be shorter, the organization’s scope will be broader.
“We are overwhelmed and joyful to welcome the Hope Center,” Sadler said. “We are so excited for what the future holds for us.”
Hope Center Executive Director Jerry Speight recalled how 16 years ago, he and his wife, Brenda, were called to assist First Baptist Church and the Greenville Fire Department provide smoke detectors to homes in a neighborhood at the west end of Lee Street.
“We had a lot of good volunteers,” Speight said.
In the midst of the effort, Speight learned of a child in one family who desperately wanted a swing set. That resulted in Speight reaching out and obtaining a donation of one – an act that became the origins of the Hope Center.
Since then, hundreds of Hunt County residents have been assisted with completing their GEDs. People also have learned valuable computer skills. In association with Paris Junior College, the Hope Center also provided ESL (English as a Second Language) classes.
Through the Hope Center, “We have given away 550 computer systems to families that could not afford to buy them,” Speight said.
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Hope Center, like so many organizations, had to shift its emphasis to virtual learning. Still, the Hope Center persevered and its programs thrived.
However, Speight, at age 81, began to realize that it might be time to consider the future, and he began developing a succession plan. In December, he began to consider the Raffa Clinic, which had already begun an expansion from its downtown location to include renovation of the former Travis Elementary School at 2701 Oneal St.
“I see a really tremendous fit,” Speight said, adding that the services provided by the Hope Center meshed perfectly with those of the Raffa Ministry, which has assisted pregnant woman and new parents for more than two decades.
Speight said the merger will create an even stronger agency by “really serving people in our community in a much greater way.”
Sadler said the Raffa Clinic will continue at its downtown location, providing pregnancy testing, prenatal education, ultrasounds and material assistance to more than 350 women each year.
The Raffa Family Center is expected to open at the Oneal Street location this fall and will continue the Hope Program as well as parenting education, life skills classes and counseling. Raffa Ministries will operate in both locations.
“We have a team dedicated to providing prayer and spiritual support,” she said.
Sadler said everyone is excited about the opportunities ahead, but he added that meeting the challenges will require support from the community.
“Because of what you (community members) do for us, everything is free,” Sadler said.
Those who want additional information on Raffa programs or want to donate, can visit www.raffafamilycenter.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.