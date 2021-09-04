One local agency which serves to assist pregnant woman and new parents is preparing to deal with the ramifications following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week that it would not block Texas’ new law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Threesa Roseberry Sadler is the executive director of Raffa Clinic and said she personally is thankful for the passage of the legislation.
“I have worked on the front lines of the pro-life community for 22 years and have seen first hand the devastating effects abortion can bring to a woman and her baby,” she said. “As a nurse, I am also grateful that the laws are recognizing that a heartbeat in the womb is something of value that needs protecting.”
The law bans abortions as early as six weeks — a period before many women realize they are pregnant and places responsibility for enforcing the rule on members of the general public.
The Raffa Clinic operates facilities in downtown Greenville, offering services including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling at no cost.
Sadler explained the Raffa Clinic provides the services to any woman who is pregnant and especially for those who are undecided about their intentions for their pregnancy.
“Our mission is to serve with care and compassion and offer her early pregnancy medical services and education about pregnancy, adoption and abortion,” Sadler said. “During the last year we have served over 300 pregnant women in Hunt County with pregnancy testing and sonograms at no cost to her.”
The new law has already meant an increase in demand for the medical services the Raffa Clnic provides.
“With the abortion providers no longer offering assistance once a heartbeat has been detected, we are ready and able to stand in that gap and help her,” Sadler said. “We provide support for her emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Raffa is committed to equip her not only with education and mentoring to prepare for parenthood but also with diapers, formula, car seats, anything she may need. We commit those things to her and provide them with the generous support of our donors. We also work closely with her to help her find housing, transportation, education, or employment. Whatever she feels would help her succeed in parenting, we are there help her.”
Sadler said the agency is already working on plans to expand its services in the wake of the new law and will be announcing the expansions in the near future.
“Until then our doors are open and we welcome any woman who is pregnant and in need of help,” Sadler said. “We count it a privilege to stand alongside Texas women and serve them.”
Additional information regarding Raffa is available online at www.raffaclinic.org.
