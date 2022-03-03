Initial construction has been completed on an expansion for the Raffa Clinic, and officials with the agency are now asking the public to help “Bless The Building.”
An event is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 13 at the site, 2701 Oneal St. in Greenville.
Threesa Roseberry Sadler, executive director of Raffa Clinic, said the supporters of the program are invited to attend the come-and-go event to pray over the facility and cover it's walls with scripture.
Visitors will be be able to see the vision of each room and how the Raffa Clinic intends to serve the community in the new space, a large building situated between Park and Oneal Streets in Greenville. It previously had been the home of the Father’s House Church. In the 1960s, it was the original site of Travis Elementary School.
The Texas Baptist Men have donated their services during January and into February, completing about 60% of the work at no cost.
The Raffa Clinic operates facilities in downtown Greenville, offering services including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling at no cost.
The downtown site will remain open and continue the counseling services, but the new building will include educational classrooms, testing and additional programs.
Those wanting to support the project, or who may want additional information on the Raffa Clinic can visit https://raffaclinic.kindful.com/ and designate “Building Campaign.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.