The local radio communications issue took yet another turn Tuesday as Motorola Solutions representative Robert Smoczynski approached the Hunt County Commissioners Court about joining the city in a common network.
Later Tuesday, Neal Thomas, a regional vice president and general manager for Motorola, appeared before the Greenville City Council meeting and expressed concern about a potential end run around an earlier council decision to go with Motorola over L3Harris for city radio services.
Back on June 28, in a 4-2 vote, the city council chose to accept a 10-year, nearly $11 million contract with Motorola for a new radio system for public safety and other city departments.
Earlier on June 28, county commissioners had approved a proposal by L3Harris for countywide radio services, contingent on L3Harris winning a bid from the city. As part of the deal, the county would give the city of Greenville $2 million and erect two towers.
Two weeks later, a representative of L3Harris asked the city council to reconsider its decision, as did Mayor Jerry Ransom. The majority, however, refused to budge on its decision to go with Motorola.
On this week’s council meeting agenda, an item listed in executive session referred to initiative petitions and a potential referendum regarding radio contracts.
Thomas told the council Tuesday that progress was being made on getting the new system deployed, and added: “We were a little taken aback to see there was an agenda item in executive session for tonight about a referendum and potential protest initiative to overturn the council’s decision” to move forward with Motorola.
He then noted that Smoczynski had approached the commissioners court earlier Tuesday concerning a proposal by Motorola to install a shared system with the county and the city.
Motorola’s proposal for Hunt County was $400,000 less than L3Harris’s bid, Thomas said. In addition, the Motorola system could be established as a shared system with Greenville.
“We agree; there’s a lot of benefits to having a shared system. That $2 million still exists and we think that $2 million should still come to the city and you guys should still have one shared system,” he said.
According to Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall, that’s not likely to happen. Stovall said the county is in discussions with L3Harris for an entirely new system, and it will not be parting with $2 million for the city.
“We’re going to need it because we now will have to deal with two or three more antennas. It is going to cost us at least that much or probably more by the time it is all said and done,” he said.
The county is considering the possibility of adding antennas to the top of Whitley Hall on the Texas A&M – Commerce campus and atop the City of Quinlan water tower. Another possibility could be to share towers used in Kaufman and Rockwall counties.
Stovall said he expects the county to receive a report in a few weeks.
