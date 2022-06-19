The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department has big plans for the Independence Day weekend, including the return of both the Firecracker 5K and the Bottle Rocket Bash.
There is also a plan for reserve parking for that evening’s music and fireworks.
• The Firecracker 5K and Fun Run races are scheduled the morning of July 4, starting and ending in the 2500 block of Park Street. The races, sponsored by Edward Jones and Alliance Bank, are open to all ages. Timing will be by JJ Kicks, with medals for the winners. Registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the Fun Run.
• The Bottle Rocket Bash will wrap up the Independence Day events in Greenville with a bang, and probably several booms as well, starting at 6 p.m. July 4 at the Greenville Sports Park, 3603 Leo Hackney. The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is promising a night full of food trucks, live music, games and the biggest fire work show in Hunt County.
For the first time, reserve parking is being planned for spaces inside the Sports Park. The “red” zone closest spots to the event can be reserved for $25 each, with “white” zone parking available for $20/$25 and “blue” zone parking spots at $10/$15/$20 each.
The Parks and Recreation Department said there will be free first-come first-serve grass parking near the gravel lot at the Sports Park and free shuttled parking will also be available from the Reecy Davis Recreation Center and Paris Junior College. Money generated from the parking plan is to help fund the event, including porta potties, the Kid Zone, and the concert and fireworks. The parking plan also is designed to help relieve some of the congestion experienced during and after the event.
Additional information regarding the Firecracker 5K and/or the Bottle Rocket Bash are available at greenvilletx.fun or by calling 903-457-2994.
