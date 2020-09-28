A Quinlan man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Brannon Edward Figueroa, 26, of Quinlan, was indicted in May by the Hunt County grand jury on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Figueroa pleaded guilty to both counts Friday during a hearing held via Zoom in the 196th District Court.
Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and sentenced Figueroa to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Figueroa was alleged in the indictment to have assaulted a child/children on or about July 1 and July 9, 2019. He had remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center since his arrest on the charges in January, being held in lieu of a total of $350,000 bond.
Sexual assault of a child is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
