A Quinlan man remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, after being arrested at the end of February on multiple charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary and identity theft.
Ethan Lee Tidwell was taken to custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and was being held in the jail in lieu of a total of $314,000 bond on two counts of assault on a public servant and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information 10-50 items, burglary of a habitation intending other felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tidwell has yet to be indicted in connection with the charges. The Hunt County District Attorney’s office has announced the latest edition of the grand jury is expected to meet today.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported it was notified at around 11 a.m. Feb. 28 about a subject holding at least one person against their will inside a residence in the 2500 block of Private Road 2410.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who stated that her son, Tidwell, had assaulted her repeatedly overnight and that he was armed with a handgun inside the residence. As deputies were attempting to negotiate his surrender, Tidwell exited the residence and fled on foot into a wooded area and it was believed he was still armed with at least one firearm. A second female victim was located inside the residence and both were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their condition was not released as of Friday afternoon.
A large scale search immediately began which included several law enforcement agencies and the Department of Public Safety helicopter but Tidwell was not located.
At about 6 p.m. that night the Quinlan Police Department had been informed Tidwell had taken a homeowner at gunpoint and forced him to drive to a bank in Quinlan to withdraw cash and then had the victim drop him off at the Metro PCS store.
The Quinlan Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, and West Tawakoni Police Department surrounded the business and took Tidwell into custody.
During the arrest, Tidwell was reported to have assaulted the officers. Tidwell was then transported to the Hunt County Detention Center.
The kidnapping and robbery charges are first-degree felonies, each of which carries maximum sentences upon conviction of five to 99 years to life in prison, while the aggravated assault count carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
