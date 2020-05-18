A Quinlan man was indicted Friday on multiple charges, including armed robbery and burglary in connection with a series of incidents in the south end of the county in February.
Ethan Lee Tidwell, 30, remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Friday in lieu of a total of $310,000 bond after being arrested on Feb. 27.
The Hunt County grand jury Friday filed one indictment each on charges of aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and harassment of a public servant.
A report from the sheriff’s office at the time of the arrest indicated Tidwell was charged on two counts of assault on a public servant and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information 10-50 items, burglary of a habitation intending other felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The agency reported it was notified at around 11 a.m. Feb. 27 about a subject holding at least one person against their will inside a residence in the 2500 block of Private Road 2410.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who stated that her son, Tidwell, had assaulted her repeatedly overnight and that he was armed with a handgun inside the residence.
As deputies were attempting to negotiate his surrender, Tidwell exited the residence and fled on foot into a wooded area and it was believed he was still armed with at least one firearm. A second female victim was located inside the residence and both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
A large scale search was begun which included several law enforcement agencies and the Department of Public Safety helicopter but Tidwell was not located.
At about 6 p.m., the Quinlan Police Department had been informed Tidwell had taken a homeowner at gunpoint and forced him to drive to a bank in Quinlan to withdraw cash and then had the victim drop him off at the Metro PCS store.
The Quinlan Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, and West Tawakoni Police Department surrounded the business and took Tidwell into custody. During the arrest, Tidwell was reported to have assaulted the officers.
The robbery indictment is a first-degree felony, which carries a maximum sentence upon conviction of five to 99 years to life in prison, while the burglary of a habitation indictment carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and the harassment of a public servant a sentence of up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
It was unknown as of Friday the status of the remaining charges, if any. Hearings on arraignments concerning the indictments had not been scheduled as of press time Friday.
