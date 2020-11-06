A Quinlan man is in custody, charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing children.
Casey Austin Holloway, 34, was being held Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $500,000 bond on two counts of sexual abuse of a child-continuous, victim under 14 years of age.
Holloway was reportedly taken into custody in Rusk County earlier this week by officers with the United State’s Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Hunt County facility Wednesday afternoon.
Jail records indicate the offenses referred to in the charges allegedly occurred on or about Sept. 22.
Sexual abuse of a child-continuous is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison for each offense.
It was unknown as of Thursday morning whether Holloway had an attorney to represent him on the charges, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No additional details were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.