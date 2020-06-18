A Quinlan man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal four-vehicle accident two months ago.
Hershel Dewayne Fain Sr., 63, was taken into custody Tuesday night by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Fain remained in custody Wednesday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held on the charge in lieu of $250,000 bond.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Fain was arrested in connection with a crash which occurred on April 16.
“It was on State High 276 in West Tawakoni,” Bradford said.
Fain was reportedly driving a pickup truck westbound on the highway when another vehicle headed eastbound attempted to turn into a driveway, resulting in Fain striking the vehicle head-on.
“And then he spun off and hit two other vehicles,” Bradford said.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up tp $10,000.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Fain had an attorney, or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charge.
