Despite Quinlan ISD’s ACE grant application not being approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for the 2023-24 school year, the district plans to continue offering at least some after school and Friday programming to its students.
Due to grant the application falling through, QISD will be funding its after school and Friday programs out of its regular local budget, and will be (at least initially) limiting the programs to grades pre-K 4 through fifth grade.
In an announcement Tuesday, the district leadership said that they will continue to be searching for more options in order to continue with the programming.
“Our program will continue to provide high-quality enrichment and academic support,” the statement read. “Quinlan ISD will continue to communicate updates as decisions are made regarding information on programming services offered to students and families.
“Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or concerns,” QISD added.
For the last several school years, Quinlan ISD’s ACE (Afterschool Centers on Education) have offered students a variety of enrichment classes and activities to bolster their knowledge, skills and interest in science, technology, engineering, the arts, math and fitness. These activities (which have been offered to students at no cost to their families) have included projects involving gardening, cooking, martial arts, karaoke and videography.
“When the last bell rings, Texas ACE is just getting started with interactive, hands-on learning disguised as fun and aligned to the school curriculum,” the TEA’s website says. “Local programs also provide homework help, tutoring, and other targeted needs-based assistance, as well as enrichment activities such as sports, clubs, and youth development projects that build character, confidence, and leadership skills.”
Despite not getting the ACE grant renewed, QISD also plans to continue with its summer meal program through July 29.
The schedule for the summer meal program is Mondays through Thursdays, at Butler Intermediate School and Thompson Middle School, with breakfast served 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch 11-11:30 a.m.
