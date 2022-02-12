QUINLAN – With the continuing popularity of murder documentaries and the Showtime miniseries “Dexter: New Blood” (a follow up to the 2006-2013 serial killer series “Dexter”), an ever growing number of people are intrigued by forensic sciences and techniques used in collecting evidence in criminal cases.
For this reason, several high schools, such as Ford High School in Quinlan, are offering courses in forensic sciences for an upper-level science credit after students complete their regular biology and chemistry classes.
“On TV shows that deal with forensics, they focus on the worst serial killers and that’s not really what forensic science is about,” said Ford High School senior Tori Scott.
Indeed, forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence of all types that come from crime scenes (or from places connected to a suspect or alleged victim) to help with investigations that can lead to the prosecution of criminals or absolve the innocent.
“In this class, we’ve learned a lot about decomposition and the natural processes of that,” said junior Bailee Radney.
The forensics science classes at Ford High School are taught by Lori Barber, who has branched out over the years from teaching biology to teaching forensic sciences as well. Since coming to Quinlan six years ago, the school’s forensic science program has grown to three classes of Forensic Science 1 and one of Forensic Science 2.
“As I’ve gotten more experienced, we’ve been able to do more hands-on activities, such as with blood splatter analysis and observing the decomposition of chickens in our ‘body farm’ nearby,” Barber said.
Other projects students in the class have enjoyed include building miniature crime scenes in shoeboxes that depict various grisly scenarios.
“In ours, a woman was mad after her boyfriend cheated on her, so she killed him and fed him to some pigs,” Harley Loeb said, as she pointed around a miniature barn scene her group had built. “One of the interesting things about pigs is that they’ll eat just about anything, and will often eat every part of a body accept for the teeth.”
More recently, the students got a glimpse of the importance of forensics research in a community, when they worked to solve a case involving the staged murder of one of their science teachers, Robin Edwards.
“Students in Mrs. Barber's Forensic Science classes worked (last) week to solve the ‘murder’ of beloved teacher Mrs. Edwards,” a QISD Facebook post said. “Students used the skills they have acquired to test for blood, type blood and examine blood spatter to determine which ‘criminal’ committed the crime. How cool is this?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.