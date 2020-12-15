State transportation officials have announced construction will officially begin early next year on a long-anticipated highway project in Quinlan.
The Texas Department of Transportation said the Quinlan Bypass is scheduled to get underway next month.
“As far as the schedule goes, yes, the contractor is scheduled to begin in early January and the anticipated completion, from what we understand, is June of 2022,” said Quinlan City Administrator John Adel, who added discussion on the bypass has been discussed for more than a decade.
“This has been a long-awaited project and one we're very excited about,” Adel said.
The TxDOT announcement indicated the contractor, RPM Construction, was granted 384 working days, weather permitting, to complete the project valued at more than $14 million. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades for this project on Jan. 4, 2021, with project work beginning shortly thereafter.
The Quinlan Bypass is a non-freeway, five-lane roadway that will extend along State Highway 276 from .04 miles east of FM 36 to State Highway 34 in Quinlan. Occasional temporary lane closures will be necessary at times during the duration of this project, officials said.
“It's going to do a lot to improve traffic flow in and around Quinlan,” Adel said. “The new roadway will also open up new development opportunities around our community. We appreciate all of the efforts that have been made by TxDOT and Hunt County to make that project a reality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.