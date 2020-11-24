Forming an emotional bond with an animal is far from unusual for most people, but for the last 15 years, R.C. Bridges of Quinlan has nurtured a unique relationship with his buffalo, WildThing, whose species even Bridges admits “isn’t usually trainable.”
“I’ve trained horses all my life, and from that I learned that a lot of it is about listening to the animal,” Bridges told the Herald-Banner.
The thing that has made WildThing a local, state, national and international celebrity for more than a decade (and the subject of a soon-to-be-released episode of Celebrate Hunt County) is that he’s R.C. and his wife, Sherron’s house pet, and is allowed to enter and exit the home as he pleases and even eats breakfast at their dining room table.
“When he’s outside, he’ll act up more and tear things up, but when he’s inside, he’s never been aggressive or damaged anything,” Bridges said. “He even potty trained himself and goes outside to use the bathroom. I know he decided to do that on his own, because I have no idea how to go about potty training a buffalo.
“He just has a lot of respect for me, because I have a lot of respect for him.”
Bridges once owned a whole herd of buffalo, which he mainly used to train cutting horses, but also as a source of fresh, grass-fed meat. However, about 14 years ago, Bridges lost his left eye and decided to quit ranching and sold his buffalo herd except for one calf, who would grow up to be the now-2,400 pound WildThing.
In addition to WildThing, Bridges also has a couple of wolves as companions.
“True, him and the wolves would be enemies out in the world, but here they’re buddies,” Bridges said. “He chases them around outside, and they like playing with him. If he wanted to, he could hurt them, but he doesn’t.
“Buffaloes are probably some of the most dangerous land animals there are and they aren’t really trainable, so earning and keeping that trust, respect and affection is a daily deal.”
Since he was 2-years-old, WildThing has attracted international attention from the likes of Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Animal Planet, and Good Morning America, and has appeared in publications and documentaries produced in countries including the UK, Japan, Germany and South Korea.
“The first few shows we did, it would take me longer to get WildThing to cooperate, but it’s much smoother now. I don’t think I so much trained him as he trained me, maybe,” Bridges added with a snicker.
