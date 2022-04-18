People who stopped by West Tawakoni City Park on Thursday afternoon were up for an unusual sight: A zombie with a bloody face wound was lumbering about while dressed in a hospital gown.
What passersby had stumbled upon was a photo shoot for the cover of a soon-to-be released independent film titled “The Diamond Texter.”
Produced by Dallas-based director Shardan “Duuby Bee” Evans through IRM Films, the movie features 29-year-old Rayden Walker of Quinlan, who plays the principal zombie in the film (and the subject of Thursday's photo shoot).
“In the movie, there's a disease that turns people into zombies, but there are people treasure hunting for lost diamonds, which they learn are hidden in an old hospital. I play a patient who died there and is now a zombie, so while people are trying to find the diamonds, they're on my turf and they have to get past me,” Walker said with a chuckle.
“The Diamond Texter” is Walker's latest film in a career that has so far spanned eight years. He decided to get serious about pursuing his dream of acting after getting out of hospice when he was only 21 years old.
“I have heart problems, and at one time my heart was only 5% functioning,” Walker said. “It got so bad that I was in hospice and actually flat-lined, but I survived and started to improve.
“I always enjoyed acting, but it was after that that I decided to really pursue it,” he added. “After getting out of hospice, I prepared a monologue and auditioned for a casting agency (Katz Kasting) and started getting offers right away.”
Since then, Walker has acted in a variety of projects. Some of the higher profile entries on his resume include a small speaking role in the 2019 Disney film “Send It,” which starred Kevin Quinn. Walker also appeared in an episode of “The Price of Fame,” in which he played a paparazzi harassing Reese Witherspoon.
“I did get Reese to sign my phone case,” Walker said playfully. “That case is framed at home now, though. It's too valuable for me to carry around.”
Over the years since deciding to act full time, Walker has also been trying his hand at writing and directing.
In his writing/directorial debut titled “The 7th,” Walker tackled a story with a special effects-heavy premise.
“It's based on the story concept of the 'seventh son of a seventh son,' except I changed it to where it was the 'seventh grandchild of a seventh grandchild,' and the families each had certain (super) powers that carried through their bloodlines,” Walker said. “It was a challenge, because there were 12 characters—six good and six bad—who all had different powers, things like astral projection and telekinesis. It was a blast, though, and I have a second film pretty much done, so I'm looking forward to that.”
Walker, Duuby Bee, and the rest of the cast and crew of “The Diamond Texter” plan to have the premier at the Texas Theatre in Dallas within two short weeks.
