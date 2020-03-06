Quinlan is on the other side of the world from Australia, but some residents felt compelled to offer some handmade comfort to the residents of the land down under, who suffered from months of devastating brush fires.
News reports indicated how torrential rains in early February finally brought relief to Australia after the fires that began in July 2019 scarred about 27 million acres and resulted in the deaths of 34 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.
Kathy McCrary contacted the Herald-Banner this week about the “Quinlan Quilters,” which meets at the First United Methodist Church in Quinlan.
“I saw a request from a Facebook quilting group in Australia asking for help,” McCrary said. “So many families lost everything due to the bush fires, they wanted to make quilts for them. They requested fellow quilters make ‘tree blocks’, representing new growth, and send to them and they would assemble them into quilts to distribute. Our Quinlan group created 24 tree blocks and mailed them to Australia.
There has been a tremendous outpouring from over 16 different countries all over the world and over 4,000 blocks have been received so far, with many more in the mail!”
The Quinlan Quilters have been doing what they can for more almost two decades.
The Herald-Banner reported in June 2009 that members of the group donated 20 handmade quilts and toys to the Crisis Center of Northeast Texas in Greenville to help those impacted by a violent trauma.
The center provides residents of Hunt, Rains and Rockwall counties who have been the victim of sexual assault, child abuse or other offenses with crisis intervention, information, referrals and advocacy services.
The Quinlan Quilters made quilts featuring designs ranging from hearts, to the Pixar movie “Cars” to the Dallas Cowboys.
