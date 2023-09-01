While driving home after taking classes at Collin County Community College Thursday evening, Vicki Saldivar of Caddo Mills found herself in a scary situation when her car caught on fire. But thanks to the fast thinking and swift action a couple of young children, she was able to slow the fire down significantly while waiting for firefighters to arrive on the scene.
“I was turning off of [U.S. Highway] 380 at [Farm-to-Market Road] 36 at Merit, when I started seeing smoke while I was driving,” Saldivar said. “There wasn’t really a shoulder on the road so I turned into a neighborhood and pulled over.
“I got out of the car, opened the hood and it was glowing but not on fire yet, so I grabbed some bottled water and tried pouring it on, but flames started to come up and kept growing.”
It was around this time when two neighborhood children – a boy and a girl – approached Saldivar and asked if she wanted any help.
“I was calling 911 when they walked up and I was telling them to get back but the little boy turned to the girl and told her to go get a fire extinguisher and he said he would get one too. They both ran their separate ways, then both came back with fire extinguishers,” Saldivar said. “I used both of the extinguishers and it knocked the flames down quite a bit, which was good because it took about 15 minutes for the fire department to arrive.
“If it hadn’t been for those two kids – especially the boy, who was probably 8, 9 or 10 years old, who took charge of the situation, my car would have burnt completely to the ground,” she said.
While Saldivar didn’t get the children’s names, when she spoke with firefighters with Caddo Mills Fire Rescue, they said they recognized the boy and that he regularly told them that he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.
“What kid, at that age, knows how to act in a situation like that?” Saldivar said. “He was just a little hero – a little angel – who wants to be a fireman when he grows up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.