Local business leaders plan to hear details next week about the benefits which are available for being a member of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
The next Quarterly Membership Luncheon of the Greenville Chamber Convention and Visitors Bureau is scheduled on Friday, June 5, at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville and box lunches lunch will be provided by Cotton Patch Cafe.
The luncheon will feature networking guru Tim Nichols, the author of the book “3 Million Percent,” who will speak about five proven keys for success with the chamber of commerce. Nichols will also introduce the Growth Group Program that will help businesses implement what they’ve learned and will have Better Business Bureau information to share on how to become accredited.
There are only about 100 businesses that are locally accredited with the bureau and attaining accreditation, businesses have yet another marketing tool.
Cost for the event is $20 per person for chamber members and $25 for non-members.
Additional information and registration are available at 903-455-1510 or at greenvillechamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.