The next city-wide cleanup in Greenville is slated for July 22, offering residents a chance to get rid of some of those bigger items that collect around the home or garage.
The cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Waste Connections facility at 4618 Ed Rutherford Road.
The city of Greenville says proof of Greenville residency is required for people to bring items to this event.
Bridget Saxton, Community Engagement Officer with the city of Greenville, said the cleanup event is a chance for residents to get rid of hard-to-dispose items.
“Any time they have larger items like washers and dryers and stoves and cook tops and microwaves they can’t get rid of on a normal basis, they can now bring that to us at the cleanup event and drop them off free at the waste facility,” Saxton said. “This is part of the contract with Waste Connections, we’re on the second contract with them and the contracts last five years at a time.”
The city’s website, https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/227/Citywide-Cleanup-Events, says citizens will be limited to disposing of four cubic yards of material, or the equivalent of the contents of a six-foot truck bed.
Trailer loads are also allowed, but the trailer can’t be bigger than four feet by eight feet.
Residents can also dispose of a maximum of six automobile and light truck tires.
The list of allowed items includes computers and monitors, construction material, furniture, household waste, washers and dryers, stoves and cooktops and microwaves.
Items that are not allowed include air conditioners, car and truck batteries, chemicals, freezers, hazardous waste, paints, pesticides and refrigerators.
Saxton said people with paint, chemicals, cleaners and other hazardous items can bring them to the Greenville Hunt County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Center for regularly scheduled hazardous waste pickup days.
The hazardous waste center is open the first and third Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s located at 3108 Sockwell Blvd. in Greenville.
Saxton said the final cleanup of 2023 will be held Saturday, Oct. 28.
She said more information is available on the City of Greenville Texas Facebook page.
