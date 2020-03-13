Downtown Greenville will be putting on the green Saturday, with a full day of fun scheduled in honor of anyone named Pat or any variation thereof.
The second annual All Pats’ Day Celebration will include green beer, a pedestrian parade, a team treasure hunt and much more.
Activities begin at 1 p.m. with a costume contest at Uptown Forum, 2610 Lee Street. The All Pats’ St. Patrick’s Pedestrian Parade starts at 1:15 p.m. and anyone named Pat, Patrick, Patty or Patricia, as well as people who have a birthday in March will be the guests of honor.
Katy Ridge, owner of Cornerstone Insurance, will be the parade grand marshal and will carry an original custom glass scepter made by Lubiani Studios, although anyone wanting to walk in the parade along with the guests of honor are welcome, provided they wear green. The parade will take place on the sidewalks downtown around Lee Street and the courthouse.
A costume contest and group photo on the courthouse steps will cap off the parade, then be followed at 2 p.m. by a treasure hunt at Landon Winery. Registration will take place on the patio. Teams of four will be working on Greenville and St. Patrick’s Day Trivia while solving puzzles that direct them to select Greenville merchants. Once at the business, if they have correctly solved the puzzle, they will get a letter. Combining all of the letters correctly will lead to the treasure. In case of a tie, the team with the most correct trivia answers win a chest of downtown merchant treasures. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. at the winery. Winners of treasure hunt announced at Landon Winery.
Multiple downtown businesses will be offering specials during the day.
Those wanting more information can email Kevin Banks at kbanks@ci.greenville.tx.us, Byron Taylor at byron@greenvillechamber, or call the Chamber at 903-455-1510.
