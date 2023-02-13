AUSTIN — The chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), Peter Lake, defended the commissioners’ approval of a performance credit mechanism, or PCM, model during a state Senate meeting last week.
The Senate Committee on Business and Commerce met to discuss proposed changes to the wholesale electric market design and the impact such changes will have on the reliability of the Texas electric grid.
A number of electric utilities in Texas opposed the PCM model, including Greenville Electric Utility System (GEUS), which has joined a coalition of electric utilities that support the Dispatchable Reliability Reserve Service (DRRS) model. The 29-member coalition calls the DRRS model “the best mechanism to ensure reliable and affordable electricity supply to support continued economic growth in the Lone Star State and the only proposal that falls squarely within the mandates of Senate Bill 3 ...”
The PCM proposal, according to the coalition, is overly complex, would severely impact the retail electricity market and would increase costs to consumers. According to a paper issued by the DRRS coalition, the PCM proposal would equate to at least a 35.6% increase to wholesale energy costs but would not “effectively address the operational reliability concerns of ERCOT.”
State Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, who called the committee hearings, was absent. But he publicly denounced the PUCT’s decision to promote the PCM model, saying in a statement that their vote is a “substantial departure” from the legislative intent of Senate Bill 3, the 2021 law passed to address issues with the state’s electric grid following Winter Storm Uri.
“To be clear: SB 3 did not direct the PUC to replace the state’s energy-only market with an unnecessarily complex, capacity-style design that puts the competitive market at risk without guaranteeing the delivery of new dispatchable generation,” he said.
Lawmakers on Tuesday zeroed in on the word “guarantee,” saying they were skeptical of the PCM model’s ability to deliver for Texas.
PCM establishes an additional revenue stream for power operators by allowing them to earn “performance credits” for power available during peak hours.
Commissioners have said they believe this will encourage companies to have dispatchable generation ready so they are able to compete for the credits during periods of extreme cold or hot. Additionally, they said it will incentivize innovation as companies compete to provide the greatest amount of energy for the lowest cost.
However, while components of PCM have been used in other energy markets, the combination has not been used before.
In addition, the costs associated with PCM are $5.7 billion per year with three years to implement, and “most importantly, it does not come with a guarantee of new generation,” said state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland.
Lake said he believes the built-in requirement that energy producers have to perform when they said they would or face a penalty is what ensures a guarantee, placing risk on the companies rather than the consumers.
“It’s accountability for generators both performing when we actually need them the most, and requires the (dispatchable generators) to pay for that dispatchable backup power in the most critical hours,” Lake said.
Last year, the commission hired Energy and Environmental Economics, an energy consulting firm, to evaluate six possible market redesign options.
The final report released in November recommends a forward reliability market, or FRM, over PCM.
Zach Ming, director for E3, told lawmakers last week that the FRM model was recommended above PCM primarily because PCM had not been implemented before and is untested. But PCM would still give Texas the reliability it is seeking, he said.
“As much as any competitive market can guarantee reliability, the (PCM) would do that,” Ming said. “I do believe that this market would incent the new generation and prove reliability.”
Lawmakers remained hesitant on the model and its ability to guarantee the procurement of new generation necessary to ensure reliability.
“When you look at Uri and what happened, the customers paid a great price. They’re going to pay for it for decades,” said state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham. “We all are elected to do what’s best for the people and make sure that we guarantee there’s never a repeat of what we saw in February of 2021.”
Implementation of PCM or any market redesign remains on hold as the commission awaits legislative direction.
The legislative session ends May 29.
