With the city’s entire network of streets and roads in overall poor condition, the primary focus in improving Greenville’s thoroughfares is being placed on heavily traveled collector roads.
The majority of the streets in Greenville are in poor condition or failing, Public Works Director Press Tompkins said during a Tuesday update on Greenville’s streets and roads program. The program is funded by $50 million in bonds overwhelmingly approved by voters last year.
The reason for focusing first on the collector roads is to “get the people from where the live to where they work and where they shop,” said Tompkins.
Tompkins noted that Greenville has about 187 miles of streets. To rebuild or rehabilitate all of them would cost $300 million to $400 million, he estimated. The city has $50 million to spend in two years, so it is concentrating on streets in the poorest condition that handle the highest volume of traffic.
He also explained that many of the older streets in Greenville require total rebuilding as well as replacement of aging water and sewer lines running beneath them.
“If you don’t fix the problems underneath, you’re going to be right back where you started from,” Tompkins said, later adding, “I wish we could do every street in the city but we can’t.”
He gave one example of an old cast iron sewage line that was broken and spilling raw sewage.
The city, he said, is trying to get the most out of its available dollars.
One thing the city can do better, according to several residents who spoke at the presentation, is to keep people better informed about the program’s progress and when street work will commence within each city district. They urged Tomkins to place his visual presentation on the city’s website and to inform people when work is scheduled for their area of town.
Tompkins promised to put more information on the website and stressed that the city has no reason to withhold information or not be transparent.
Scott Ellis of Scott Ellis Homes in Greenville urged the city to do more to inform citizens as to when street projects begin within their districts. The $50 million on hand “will work if we explain what we’re doing with it,” said Ellis, who said he’s eager to “start seeing some dirt fly.”
Place 6 Councilman Kenneth Freeman said the city is tackling street projects now that should have been done long ago. He said he didn’t know who was to blame, but “we should have been doing this 30-40 years ago.”
Aging water and sewer lines need to be replaced “a little at a time until we get them all out,” Freeman said. “When I worked for the city, nobody ever thought about this, of moving water lines or sewer lines out of the middle of the street.”
“It’s going to take time to get this all done. It’s not going to take overnight for us to do it. We’re not going to please everybody; no matter what we do we’re not going to please everybody. But we’re trying to make a difference by getting this stuff done now.”
For those who thought a $50 million investment would solve all the city’s street problems, Freeman stated: “$50 million is not going to do all our streets; it’s just that simple.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.