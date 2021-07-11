Two public hearings are scheduled this month, one in Greenville and one in Caddo Mills, to present details of the Hunt County Thoroughfare Plan.
Hunt County officials asked the public in May to fill out a short survey to identify where new roadways, intersection improvements, and safety enhancements are needed.
The results of the Hunt County plan, which is expected to coordinate with locally adopted city plans, as well as plans and programs of adjacent counties and TxDOT, will be presented at a meeting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville at 6 p.m. July 20 and at Kathryn Griffis Elementary School, 3639 FM 1565 in Caddo Mills at 6 p.m. July 22.
The Hunt County Plan is said to place an emphasis on county-wide mobility and connectivity and to serve to guide county growth and development by identifying the general location and type of thoroughfares needed to address anticipated short and long-range growth. The plan is expected to be completed in November 2021.
Each meeting is scheduled to include an open house of map displays; a presentation and general question/answers; information stations; small group input, and discussion; followed by a review, and time for additional questions and answers. Information presented at both meetings will be identical.
Late last month, the Hunt County Commissioners Court approved the latest updates to the $24 million 2016 road bond package, which will involve multiple projects between Greenville and Caddo Mills. One effort, involving FM 1903/FM 36 project is now scheduled to join with FM 6 just west of Caddo Mills to create a regional road that will give access from the Wylie, Nevada, Josephine area all the way to Interstate 30.
