A public meeting is scheduled tonight concerning a proposed permit for a planned municipal solid waste facility in Hunt County.
Transfer Waste Solutions LLC of Paris is seeking a permit to operate the plant near Commerce.
Company President Josh Bray said the site was chosen based on its access to a major highway and its accessibility to multiple cities that may use it.
The proposed site has drawn some opposition. Primarily, opponents have cited increased truck traffic, and they also say the site will not benefit Commerce or Hunt County.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has scheduled the meeting for 7 p.m. at The Landmark, 2920 Lee St. in Greenville.
Bray submitted an application for a permit in August 2021. Hunt County commissioners voted in December to ban the creation of additional landfill sites in the county. Because the application had already been submitted, the ban does not apply to the proposed site, which is on Hwy. 24 just south of Commerce.
Bray has received contracts from multiple cities in North Texas to accept their solid waste and transfer it to the proposed facility, where it will be compacted and then shipped to Bray’s landfill near Blossom in Lamar County. He said the facility will be able to be utilized by both cities and residents, he said.
Cities in Hunt County are served by the Republic/Maloy Road Landfill, which is expected to last at least three more decades.
The notice from the TCEQ indicated the meeting will consist of an informal discussion and a formal comment period.The TCEQ said the public is encouraged to ask questions of the applicant and TCEQ staff concerning the application. However, the comments and questions submitted orally during the informal discussion will not be considered before a decision is reached on the application and no formal response will be made.
During the formal comment period, members of the public may state their formal comments orally into the official record and all formal comments will be considered before a decision is reached on the application.
Written comments may be presented anytime during the meeting or by mail before the close of the public comment period to the Office of the Chief Clerk, TCEQ, Mail Code MC-105, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, TX 78711-3087 or electronically at https://www14.tceq.texas.gov/epic/eComment/.
Information about the application or the process is available by calling TCEQ Public Education Program, toll free, at 1-800-687-4040.
The permit application is available for viewing at the Commerce Public Library, 1210 Park Street, Commerce and may be viewed online at https://www.scsengineers.com/state/hwy-24-transfer-station/hwy-24-transfer-station-permit-application.
