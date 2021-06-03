Greenville High School and the Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary School will both host open houses on the campuses next Tuesday, in which members of the community will have an opportunity to meet new principals Dr. Brant Perry and Cheryle Dennis, respectively.
Last week, it was announced that Perry would be taking the helm at GHS, and Dennis at KGJ STEM @ Crockett, and that GHS’ principal for the last 12 years, Heath Jarvis, was being reassigned to the position of chief human resources officer for Greenville ISD.
Perry comes to GISD from Plano ISD, where he worked for a total of 23 years and as a middle school principal for the past nine. He’s also an adjunct professor for both the University of North Texas and Concordia University.
"I am so honored to join the Lion family," Perry said. "Greenville High School is rich in tradition and history, and I am very much looking forward to meeting the faculty next week and getting to know our community."
Perry’s bachelor’s degree is in psychology, and he earned it at Midwestern State Univeristy. He also holds a master’s degree in family psychology from Hardin-Simmons University and a doctorate in education administration from UNT. His teaching experience began in the area of special education.
"Dr. Perry has earned a reputation as an educator who is student-centered and who understands how to lead and inspire his faculty," GISD Chief of School Leadership Herbert O’Neil said of Perry. "He believes in innovative programs that open new doors for students, which is at the core of our work here in GISD."
By contrast, KGJ STEM @ Crockett’s new principal, Dennis, was promoted from within the district, and she is replacing Principal Sebastian Bozas, who is retiring after 31 years as an educator in Texas.
Previously, Dennis served as assistant principal of math and science at Greenville High School, and before that, assistant principal of math and science at Greenville Middle School.
"I have been molded and shaped because of the leaders in GISD, and I am looking forward to molding and shaping the future for our students," Dennis said. "The thing I love the most about the teaching profession is watching students develop a love for learning and seeing them develop their talents and dreams."
Dennis holds a bachelor’s degree in history from University of Texas-Dallas, and a master’s degree in education from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She has spent her whole career in education in Greenville ISD, and was first hired as a science teacher.
"Cheryl Dennis is a phenomenal administrator with a gift for motivating students and teachers," O'Neil said of Dennis’ prior work with the district. "She stepped up this year and took on new responsibilities during the pandemic, which is arguably one of the toughest times we've had to work through as a school district. We're excited to see her in this new role."
Meanwhile, Jarvis – who in addition to working at Greenville High School as a coach for 10 years, and as principal for nine years, is also, himself, a graduate of Greenville High School – has been given the position of chief of human resources for GISD. After working directly with the students of GHS for so long, Jarvis definitely still has a soft spot for the school.
“I have and I always will enjoy working in Greenville,” Jarvis said. “This is home and I enjoy all the people here in the community. It has been a blessing to work with the students, parents and staff of Greenville High School.
“I have a lot fun going to work at the high school every day, and I have enjoyed the relationships that have developed through the years,” he said. “It is a very special place to be a part of, and it has been an honor. I love those Greenville kids.”
As Jarvis moves into his new position, he looks forward to working with staff from across the district.
"From listening to our principals and other administrators in our district, we have a caring, dedicated, and hardworking staff that cares so much about our students and will do whatever it takes to help them be successful,” Jarvis said. “That means so much to me because I was one of those students in this district, and I know now how much their guidance and lessons have helped me in my life."
Jarvis earned his bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University in 1992, and his master’s degree from the same institution, but under its current name, Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2003.
"I cannot imagine a more ideal candidate to attract and retain the very best people to work with our students," Greenville ISD Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said of Jarvis. "Heath is highly revered in Greenville, and he brings high ethical standards and outstanding people skills to the job. He is simply the perfect fit."
Last week, it was also announced that GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins one of five finalists for the position of superintendent for Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Kentucky. Liggins notified the GISD School Board of this a few weeks prior to the announcement.
The public meet and greet for new KGJ STEM @ Crockett principal, Cheryl Dennis, will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the school’s cafeteria. Similarly, the meet and greet for new Greenville High School Principal Dr. Brant Perry will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 in the Career & Technology Education cafe at the high school.
