The public is being invited to attend the first meeting of a new satellite club of the Greenville Rotary dedicated to raising awareness of the extent of human trafficking in Hunt County and the surrounding area.
An informational meeting was held July 13 concerning the creation of the separate organization. The club’s inaugural meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Landmark On Lee, 2920 Lee Street in Greenville. Those attending to not need to be a member of the Rotary Club.
The club’s Katy Ridge helped organize the new club, which developed following a weekly meeting of the Greenville Rotary. Ridge has said the intention was to reach out to segments of the community which could help make a difference.
About a dozen people have already signed on to be members of the club, which will be focused on spreading awareness of how to recognize human trafficking and how to respond when it is taking place.
The Poiema Foundation, a Rockwall-based nonprofit organization and ministry dedicated to the awareness of and fight against sex trafficking and the assistance to the victims, has helped with the initial efforts of the group.
A video of the previous presentation is available online at https://tinyurl.com/9ystewv4
• Additional information about the Poiema Foundation is available at the organization’s web site at www.poiemafoundation.org
* The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 or tet “Be Free 23 3733
* The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678 / www.missingkids.com
