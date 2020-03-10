Hunt County residents will have a chance next week to learn more about the creation of an emergency services district, or ESD.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court scheduled the hearing for 6 p.m. next Monday, March 16, at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville. after a petition was filed in January with the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall seeking the district.
The creation of the district may be presented to voters this fall and, if it passes, would be in effect for the entire county, except for the cities of Greenville, Commerce, Royse City and Josephine.
An ESD is a political subdivision of the State of Texas that has taxing authority to provide emergency medical services, ambulance services and fire prevention and would be governed by a five member board of commissioners, each serving two year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the Commissioners Court.
The hearing is expected to consider two signifiant issues, the purpose for the creation of the district and the possible tax rate which would be implemented with its creation.
Cash Fire Department Chief Ryan Biggers is also the chairman of the Hunt County Firefighters Association and said there the county’s volunteer fire departments need the funding the district could offer in order to maintain a sustainable budget.
Biggers said most of the departments are funded almost exclusively from stipends from the commissioners and the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, along with the occasional fundraiser.
The funding, while welcome, doesn’t come close to paying for the equipment and training needed for each department.
“A Class A pumper will cost $600,000 to replace,” Biggers said, with only a handful of newer trucks in operation in the county. Biggers said many are 19 to 15 years old.
“And some date from the 70s and 80s,” he said.
The equipment used by the firefighters also doesn’t come cheap.
“A set of bunker gear is $3,000 per firefighter,” Biggers said, not to mention the price of a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA).
“Those cost $10,000 per piece,” he said.
The district could also mean the fire departments could hire paid firefighters, in addition to utilizing volunteers, which also could reduce response times.
“Especially in the daytime, because everybody has jobs,” Biggers said.
The creation of an ESD would allow for a the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units.
“It would be up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation,” Biggers said. “The tax would not be set unless the ESD passes. The average property in Hunt County would pay $150 at the maximum.”
However, Biggers said the implementation of the district would likely result in a lowering of property tax rates in the county, due to the reduction in fire safety ratings.
“Most of the county currently sits at a ’10’ which is the highest it can get,” Biggers said of the rating. With the district in place, the rates could conceivably fall to the 3 to 4 range.
“The average hem would save $150 or more in property insurance premiums,” Biggers said. “It is a goal which could be attainable in three to four years.”
Following next week’s hearing, if the commissioners determine the creation of an ESD is feasible and will promote the public safety, welfare, health and convenience of the residents of the proposed ESD, the commissioners court will grant the petition and set the ESD’s boundaries.
The petition would then be sweet for a vote on the November general election ballot of the residents within the proposed ESD to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
