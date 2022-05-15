The second-ever senior class of Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy’s Greenville campus will have their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
For Bryan Rubio, who is one of PTAA’s 14 graduates, it will be his second graduation. He also received an associate’s degree from Paris Junior College on Friday, May 13.
PTAA will also present a college signing day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, in the school gym.
PTAA’s graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, also in the gym, which is located at 8503 Jack Finney Blvd.
Valedictorian Leo Alvarez
Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy’s 2022 Valedictorian Leo Alvarez will soon be attending Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he has received a full scholarship and will be part of the institution’s Honors College as he studies computer programming and electrical engineering.
A student at PTAA since his sophomore year, Alvarez has been heavily involved in athletics, participating in basketball, tennis, cross-country and track. He has also been a member of the school’s Beta Club chapter and robotics team.
Outside of school, Alvarez enjoys 3-D modeling and has performed in Greenville Family Theater’s production of “Newsies.”
He is the son of Joe and Jessica Alvarez of Greenville.
Salutatorian Arianna Leiter
Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy’s 2022 Salutatorian Arianna Leiter plans to study biochemistry at the University of New Mexico, where she has earned two scholarships. After completion of her bachelor’s degree, she intends to go on to medical school.
As a student at PTAA since her freshman year, Leiter believes that the “diverse and rigorous” classes she’s taken have helped contribute to her academic success.
In addition to her studies, Leiter has been active in the Beta Club, in which she has helped raise money and serve with community service projects. She has also played golf.
Outside of school, Leiter loves to read and has a part-time job. She prides herself in maintaining a good balance between work, school, family, and friends.
She is the daughter of Kristi Foster of Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.