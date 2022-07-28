Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy’s (PTAA) Greenville campus celebrated the completion of its new 86,000-square-foot building, which contains 56 classrooms, at a ceremony Tuesday.
The completion of the campus’ main building is a welcome milestone as the school prepares to greet 680 K-12 students this coming school year.
“We started back in 2016 with just a middle school and had only 22 students, so we’ve come a long way in just six years, and we just had our second graduating class,” said PTAA Principal Naomi Estrada.
The building was largely funded by private donations, Estrada told the Herald-Banner.
In her speech Tuesday, Estrada highlighted the school’s diversity, which is nurtured by its global mindset in requiring students to take classes in both Spanish and Mandarin.
This global approach is further bolstered by the fact that the campus in Greenville is just one of six PTAA campuses in Texas. There are also campuses in Colorado, Arizona and Nevada, as well as sister campuses in China, India and Brazil.
As a charter school, the Greenville campus provides a free school of choice for families living within a 40-mile radius of the city, and 51 percent of its students are classified as “economically disadvantaged.”
Other demographical information on the campus indicates that about 78% of its students are Greenville residents, while 22% live outside the city, some commuting from as far as Emory or Sulphur Springs.
The racial makeup of the Greenville campus is majority white, with White students comprising about 52% of the population, followed by Hispanic students at 27%, Black students at 9%, Asian students at 5% and Native American students at 5%.
One of the programs that the school’s leadership is especially proud of is its P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools) program, which allows high school students to complete a career-focused associates degree, concurrently, while they work toward earning their high school diploma.
This coming school year, the campus also plans to launch an emergency medical technician certification program.
