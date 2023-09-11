A quartet of Greenville teachers recently received some good news when they learned they were getting a little help paying for much-needed supplies for classroom projects from the Sonic Foundation.
The four – all from Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy of Greenville – received a combined $1,510 from the foundation; funded by Sonic’s Limeades for Learning program.
Teachers receiving a helping hand include Jason Mason for the project Comfortable Students Learn Better for Grades 9-12, Elizabeth Fenn for the project We Need a Basic Classroom Printer! for Grades Pre-K2, Amber Kellogg for the project Kinder in Color for Grades Pre-K2 and Katlyne Couch for the project Math Manipulatives: Tools for Math! Pt. 2 for Grades Pre-K2 and also for the project Hands on Science: Pt. 1 for Grades Pre-K2.
According to a Sonic official, the company’s foundation “is dedicated to getting teachers and students the classroom supplies they need for the new school year.” In August, the foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose.org, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
"Sonic's dedication to supporting education through our Limeades for Learning program is a core pillar of our business and the transition into a new school year is a crucial window in setting students and teachers up for success," said Kim Lewis, vice president of brand experience for Sonic. "We're grateful to all the Sonic guests who joined us this month in our commitment to brighten the lives of educators, students and families across our Sonic communities by donating to a classroom request on DonorsC,orghoose or simply by enjoying their favorite Sonic drink.”
Visit DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.
