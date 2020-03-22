Some area residents are having to deal with the current time of uncertainty without being able to meet with those closest to them.
People living in retirement and nursing homes cannot accept visitors in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, nor can the facility bring in speakers or entertainment to help provide welcome distractions from the anxiety and stress which have come with the situation.
One group is doing what it can to help, by providing baby dolls, toys and other items.
Brittany Peters Sims has taken on the latest project alongside Sarah Tippitt Northcutt, G. Calvin Grogan and his daughter, Mary.
Sims said they have already made a handful of deliveries at some of the facilities but the demand is far exceeding the supplies.
“We’re taking them to all of the nursing homes in Hunt County,” Sims said, noting some facilities in Hopkins County are also being included.
“Right now we’re at 50, but we are going to need to get more,” Northcutt said.
Donations of the items are being accepted, as are cash donations toward purchasing more, but that is another hurdle.
“The problem is, Amazon is not sending a lot of them right now,” Sims said, noting the online retail giant has limited its shipping due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The initial plan was just to provide baby dolls, which were to be offered primarily to the female residents and it turned out to be a big success.
“They really, really enjoy them,” said Avo Chester, Certified Activity Director with Briarcliff Health Center in Greenville. Her older sister is a resident of the center and received one of the first 30 dolls delivered this past week.
“She loves her doll so much,” Chester said.
Northcutt, a former hospice specialist, explained it is not only the residents which benefit from the donations. The activity directors at the facilities also appreciate the assistance, as they try to help keep their charges entertained during an extended period of quarantine.
“They are having to figure out what to do and they have limited funds available,” she said.
Sims said she was gratified that the dolls have been so helpful.
“They are really taking to it,” Sims said. “They are taking care of them, praying with them. They’re so happy.”
But the team doesn’t want to leave anyone out. Sims unwrapped a sample of a Perfect Petzz, which is an electronic stuffed animal that mimics actual pets.
“These are for the men,’ Sims said. “This one is a Golden Retriever.”
Chester said they are also a hoot.
“The men have taken to those too,” she said. “They really like them.”
In addition to the dolls, there is also a request for diapers and clothes.
“Oh, and we need more baby bottles,” Sims added.
The group is now accepting a variety of items for donations, including puzzles, art and craft supplies, sun catchers, coloring books and crayons, DVD movies and music on CD.
Northcutt mentioned that the residents would also appreciate cassette copies of sermons from local churches, as they are unable to attend them.
Sims said there has also been a request for birdhouses and feeders, and the shepherd hooks on which to hang them.
“We can put those outside of the windows at the homes, so the residents can watch them,” she said.
Chester thanked the group for stepping up to help the residents.
“They are always willing to do so much whenever we ask,” she said.
“We’ll keep doing this as lone as we need to,” Sims said. “This is an all hands on deck activity.”
Anyone wanting to donate can do so during business hours at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home, 5100 Interstate 30 in Greenville or can call Sims at 903-455-4110.
