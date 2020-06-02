Multiple rallies, marches and protests are reportedly scheduled this week in response to the death of May 25 of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Meanwhile, the organizer of a protest planned this weekend in Greenville said he is not expecting there to be a march locally and insists it will be a peaceful gathering.
• An event posted on Facebook Tuesday announced a peaceful protest is scheduled today on the shore of Gee Lake on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. The event planned from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. is designed to support the black community and will include a police presence and zero tolerance for violence. Those attending are asked to bring water, lawn chairs and signs.
Ryan Scott with the University’s Media and Communications Department said the event was organized by a former student who posted an idea on Twitter Sunday evening.
“This was really started by just one person and got legs from there,” Scott said. “They are just wanting people to come, hang out and just be together.”
• A March for Black Lives has been scheduled in Royse City on Saturday evening. Those attending the event are asked to meet at city hall, 305 N. Arch St., at 6 p.m. Organizers posting the event on Facebook said it was a peaceful protest and asked those marching to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
• Michael Lester said Tuesday the “We Are George Floyd” event is scheduled in Greenville for 3 p.m. Sunday, although details for the program would be set after he met with during the afternoon with Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith.
“Hopefully by tomorrow I’ll have a clearer picture of everything,” Lester said. “I’ll also be talking to some different local groups who fight for equal rights and that sort of thing to see if they want to participate.”
Lester previously indicated the event would only take place if it can be conducted peacefully.
“We would like to gather together in order to collectively grieve another unnecessary loss of life,” Lester said. “To support each other. To protest systemic racism and police brutality. But most importantly to address city and county officials on the issues people of color face. To ask for affirmative action towards making real changes. Whether that be re-training officers on de-escalation. Changing the way officers are dealt with when they pick up these kinds of infractions, etc. Also putting into place systems where employees can call out or report these kinds of behaviors, from co-workers and superiors, and be protected from retribution or fear of losing their job or being treated negatively. We want to emphasize, for anyone police or citizen, being silent in the presence of racism is being complicit in it.”
The Facebook page promoting the event is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/811440022717527/.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said Tuesday it had not received any requests for similar events on county property.
